Game local folder change notification

Sorry guys.

I've received feedback from some players, especially from players outside of China.

Prompt the game steam does not open or the file is damaged.

I tried many methods before and couldn't solve this problem, and at one point I thought it was because of Steam or hardware or environment problems.

But I thought about the installation directory folder for my game with Chinese.

This is a serious problem for players outside of China.

I am deeply sorry for this and for the impact of my mistakes.

So I changed the installation folder of the game.

If you are a Chinese player, then the old version will not be affected.

If you're a player who can't open the game, you can delete the folder and download it again, which will most likely solve your problem.

note

Because the folder is replaced, the save may not be used, if there is a player who has lost the save or CG unlocked, they can quickly repeat or copy the contents of the original folder to the new folder, which can solve this problem.

If you still can't solve the problem of opening the game, be sure to let us know in the discussion board, I will continue to try.

Thank you for your understanding.

Thank you.

Have fun