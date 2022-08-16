- Visuals : Reduced character feet length.
- Editor : Small ergonomic improvements.
- Bug fix : Fixed game not running when Steam Library path included special characters.
- Bug fix : Fixed weird behavior when mixing analog and non-analog controls for movement/aiming.
- Bug fix : Tried to prevent some rare cases of online crashes that were reported.
- DirectX : Added option to try to run game anyway when CreateTexture2D fails.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 16 August 2022
Version 1.15.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
