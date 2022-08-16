 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 16 August 2022

Version 1.15.15

Build 9324662

  • Visuals : Reduced character feet length.
  • Editor : Small ergonomic improvements.
  • Bug fix : Fixed game not running when Steam Library path included special characters.
  • Bug fix : Fixed weird behavior when mixing analog and non-analog controls for movement/aiming.
  • Bug fix : Tried to prevent some rare cases of online crashes that were reported.
  • DirectX : Added option to try to run game anyway when CreateTexture2D fails.

