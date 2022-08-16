Fixed various remarks on different cards. Main change is on Sepoy1857 to avoid the sometimes blocking effect on Mutiny cards on Turn 2
Wars Across The World update for 16 August 2022
Minor Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
