 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wars Across The World update for 16 August 2022

Minor Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9324644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed various remarks on different cards. Main change is on Sepoy1857 to avoid the sometimes blocking effect on Mutiny cards on Turn 2

Changed files in this update

Dépôt : Wars Across the World: Sepoy 1857 (753287) Depot 753287
  • Loading history…
Wars Across The World: Uganda 1979 (1094281) Depot Depot 1094281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link