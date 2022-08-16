 Skip to content

Avalom: Ancestral Heroes update for 16 August 2022

Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9324493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News

Password Multiplayer;
News NPC;

Improvements

Character UI;
Skill Balance;
Enemy AI;
Minor bug fixes;

