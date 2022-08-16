Stream Drops Week is Back!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Commanders!

Stream Drops Week is returning, giving you another opportunity to earn some days of WoT Premium Account! If you regularly follow World of Tanks streams on Steam, this is your chance to earn an extra reward for your dedication. If you have never watched them before, well, this is the perfect time to start!

Stream Drops Week

From August 16, 2022, through August 21, 2022

How Does it Work?

During the Steam Drops Week, players will have the chance to earn rewards for watching World of Tanks streams on Steam.

Every day, a certain number of special bonus codes will be shared in the stream chat by our Community managers. During the stream, a code might appear in the chat. The quickest viewer to grab and activate it will receive a useful reward! Watch out for these codes in the chat, but if you miss one, don’t worry—just keep watching the stream and eventually another one will pop up!

[quote=]NOTE: During the Stream Drops Week, you can activate up to three different bonus codes on one account.[/quote]

We recommend revisiting the stream frequently during the event, as it will give you more opportunities to grab a Bonus code.

What Can I Get?

All bonus codes will contain the same reward: 1 day of WoT Premium Account.

If you try to activate a code and get an error message, that means someone was quicker than you and the bonus code is no longer active. Keep up the hunt!

Watch our streams, enjoy World of Tanks content, and grab some goodies for your account!

Good luck!