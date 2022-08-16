Final Beta Class Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Super Soldiers!

Specific, as well as general, updates will be made to the Classes for the Final Beta.

SUPER PEOPLE is currently making some balance changes according to the feedback we received after the Global CBT.

We aim to accentuate the intensity of combat and encourage the strategic usage of different skills.

We are bringing balance changes to the different Class Skills to put more focus on the strategic usage of skills.

We also aim to lower the stress players feel when shooting and to decrease the TTK (Time To Kill).

Please check the details for more information.

**Class Balance Patch Notes

**

The following balance changes are still in development and may be subject to change.



Gatling Soldier

Gatling Gun changed to deal maximum damage regardless of character level.

Damage Increase per Character Level: Removed

Gatling Gun Damage Increase: 20/40% ⇒ 50%/100%

Shotgun Master

Ultimate Skill has been changed from Tank Shotgun to Super Jump and skill effect has been changed.

Tank Shotgun skill effect changed.

Tank Shotgun Lv.1: +15% Shotgun aim width and +1 pellet

Tank Shotgun Lv.2: +25% Shotgun aim width and +2 pellets

+1 Magazine Size for Shotguns

Super Jump skill’s effect changed.

Super Jump: Become immune to fall damage for 3 seconds after Super Jump, and +20% shotgun damage

Upgraded Flashbang renamed to Impact Flashbang, and Impact Flashbang’s activation method changed.

Impact Flashbang: Impact Flashbang will now detonate upon collision.

Fixed an issue where the Increase Accuracy effect did not apply for Jump Training Lv.1.

Fast Shotgun’s reload speed decreased.

SG Fire Rate and Reload Speed Increase: 20/30/40% ⇒ 20/25/30%

AR-Defense’s damage reduction decreased.

AR Damage Reduction: 10/20/30% ⇒ 10/15/20%

Strike Force

Long-range Defense’s damage reduction decreased.

Damage reduction from enemies at a distance of 120m or more: 8/16/24% ⇒ 10/15/20%

Seeker

Cover Fire: Right’s effect reduced.

Lean Angle and Lean Speed Increase: 70% ⇒ 40%

Defense/Damage Increase While Behind Cover: 20/20% > 10/10%

Chance to choose SMG or SG as Specialized Weapon increased, and chance to choose AR decreased.

AR : 50% > 20%

SMG : 30% > 50%

SG : 20% > 30%

Hostiles Detected’s cooldown increased, but the detection range also increased.

Hostiles Detected Cooldown:80/70/60 seconds ⇒ 100/90/80 seconds

Hostiles Detected Detection Range: 50/75/100m ⇒ 75/100/150m

Quick Slide: Cooldown increased but will become faster.

Quick Slide Cooldown: 60 seconds ⇒ 70 seconds

Quick Slide Duration: 8 seconds ⇒ 6 seconds

Gas Soldier

Toxic Smoke Grenade’s damage per second increased, and smoke grenades provided upon skill acquisition increased.

Toxic Smoke Grenade Damage Per Second: 5/10/15 ⇒ 10/15/20

Toxic Smoke Grenades Provided: 2 ⇒ 5

Marine

Homing effect added to Anti-Air Fire.

Weapon Accuracy Increase per Firing Angle Increase: 10/20/30%

C4 IED’s cooldown decreased, and knockback was added.

C4 IED Cooldown: 60/40/20 seconds ⇒45/30/15 seconds

Teleporter

Tomahawk changed to deal greater damage up close.

+50% damage to targets within 10m ⇒ +80% damage to targets within 5m

Headstrong’s headshot damage reduction decreased.

Headshot Damage Reduction: 10/20/30% ⇒ 10/15/20%

SWAT

Close-range Defense’s damage reduction decreased.

Damage Reduction from Enemies Within 25m: 15/25/35% ⇒ 10/15/20%

Damage Reduction from Shotguns Within 25m: 25/35/45% ⇒ 15/20/25%

Upgraded Grenade changed to deal less damage to the user.

Upgraded Grenade self-damage and self-concussion reduced by 30%.

Firearms Expert

Cover Fire leaning angle and leaning speed reduced.

Left/Right Lean Angle and Lean Speed Increase: 70% ⇒ 40%

Headshot Evasion’s damage reduction decreased.

Headshot Damage Reduction: 90% ⇒ 65%

Nuclear

RPG’s cooldown decreased, and maximum warhead capacity increased.

RPG Cooldown: 180/90/45 seconds ⇒ 60/50/40 seconds

Maximum RPG Warhead Capacity: 1/1/1 warheads ⇒ 1/2/3 warheads

Tactical Nuke’s cooldown decreased, and explosion location changed depending on the height of the building and structure.

Tactical Nuke Cooldown: 180 seconds ⇒ 150 seconds

Tactical Nuke Explosion Location (structure over 60m): 0m ⇒ 60m

Driver

Explosion Resistance’s damage reduction decreased, and damage reduction targets were segmented.

Lv.2: 50% Tactical Nuke Damage Reduction ⇒ +35% Missile Type Damage Reduction.

Lv.3: 50% Grenade/Advanced Grenade/RPG/C4/Air Strike Damage Reduction ⇒ 35% Grenade Type/C4/ Special Delivery Explosion Damage Reduction. (Damage from Traps not included.)

General

Character’s hitbox increased.

Damage of Throwables changed to not be affected by Class Skills.

Power/Defense Energy Bar’s changed to not affect weapons acquired through Class Skills.

Defensive skills have been toned down to better shift the balance to shorter TTK (Time To Kill).

Thank you.