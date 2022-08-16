- Fixed: Stone gate collision/pathfinding detection issue
- Updated Unity version
- Tweaked difficulty of tutorial a bit (made it easier)
Black Forest update for 16 August 2022
Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
