Black Forest update for 16 August 2022

Small Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Stone gate collision/pathfinding detection issue
  • Updated Unity version
  • Tweaked difficulty of tutorial a bit (made it easier)

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
