Version 1.0.2 is live!

Whoa, what a LAUNCH DAY! A massive thank you to everyone who has picked up and played our very vogueish game. It’s been so cool to watch people cleaning up the Trendopolis streets. Don’t forget to leave a review if you’ve been enjoying it!

Thank you to everyone who has left us some bugs to fix as well, both here and in the Discord - we really appreciate you reaching out. The team have been hard at work with a new version - I’ll keep these patch notes as spoiler free as possible:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed saving key bindings - these should now save instantly

Fixed a bug where killing snowball enemies too quickly would break mission 12

Fixed a bug in mission 5 where swag (and you!) could get stuck

Stopped the Flamer SFX if you fixed him while he was charging

Limited the airstrike SFX from the final boss

Fixed up some visual bugs on a major enemy in mission 13

Localised some text on the neon HUD

Fixed some looping audio before and during the final boss fight (your ears are finally safe!)

Fixed up the final boss’ stats as they’re introduced

Game Changes: