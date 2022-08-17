 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tap Ninja update for 17 August 2022

Tap Ninja v3.1.9 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9323421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Time manipulating now might break the daily quests and other daily reset benefits
● Fixed a bug where collected coins could go over a certain limit and become negative

Changed files in this update

Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link