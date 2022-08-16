 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 16 August 2022

Massive Update! 64bit Upgrade, HBAO and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9323410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!
After Weeks of testing and refining, I can FINALLY Publish this huge update!
There are so many changes that I cannot rememer all of them but I will do my best to write them down regardless.

  • Engine Upgrade to 64bit
  • Better Stability, better ram usage
  • New HBAO (Ambient Occlusion Shader) replaces SSAO
  • Refined all levels
  • Added new Weapon (p90)
  • Added a new Level for testing from an old alpha build (alpha 13 from 2019)
  • New Animations for m16
  • New Sound for SVU
  • New Sound for m16
  • New Sound for pp2000
  • Removed sniper enemies from Level 3 (because they have been complained about a lot)
  • Added more ground enemies to level 3
  • Enhanced many weapon animations
  • Removed all lumasharpen filters that caused the Game to look grainy.
  • Increased Bloom in all levels for a more pleasing look.
  • Tweaked colors of all levels. The Game looks more colorful again and more lively.

This is still in Early Access and will have bugs and issues. I am working on them as they are reported.
It is possible that I miss reported issues from time to time because I cant fix them at that moment or I have an issue of bigger priority to fix first. Remember - I am creating this game in my spare time all by myself. I have people who create 3d models for me occuasionally and I get some help with scripting but thats it. So please, bear with me.

Thanks all for playing and I hope enjoy this awesome new Update!
Take care!

DK Productions

Changed files in this update

"Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident"-Depot Depot 657481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link