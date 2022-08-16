Massive Update! 64bit Upgrade, HBAO and more!

Hey all!

After Weeks of testing and refining, I can FINALLY Publish this huge update!

There are so many changes that I cannot rememer all of them but I will do my best to write them down regardless.

Engine Upgrade to 64bit

Better Stability, better ram usage

New HBAO (Ambient Occlusion Shader) replaces SSAO

Refined all levels

Added new Weapon (p90)

Added a new Level for testing from an old alpha build (alpha 13 from 2019)

New Animations for m16

New Sound for SVU

New Sound for m16

New Sound for pp2000

Removed sniper enemies from Level 3 (because they have been complained about a lot)

Added more ground enemies to level 3

Enhanced many weapon animations

Removed all lumasharpen filters that caused the Game to look grainy.

Increased Bloom in all levels for a more pleasing look.

Tweaked colors of all levels. The Game looks more colorful again and more lively.

This is still in Early Access and will have bugs and issues. I am working on them as they are reported.

It is possible that I miss reported issues from time to time because I cant fix them at that moment or I have an issue of bigger priority to fix first. Remember - I am creating this game in my spare time all by myself. I have people who create 3d models for me occuasionally and I get some help with scripting but thats it. So please, bear with me.

Thanks all for playing and I hope enjoy this awesome new Update!

Take care!

DK Productions