- Fixed a bug that prevented the game from recording mouse inputs if you had a controller plugged in,
now you can just swap between mouse & keyboard controls and gamepad controls by pressing any key on your keyboard or on your controller, respectively
Cult Of Babel : Prologue update for 16 August 2022
Hotfix #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update