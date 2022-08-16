 Skip to content

Cult Of Babel : Prologue update for 16 August 2022

Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 9323383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the game from recording mouse inputs if you had a controller plugged in,
    now you can just swap between mouse & keyboard controls and gamepad controls by pressing any key on your keyboard or on your controller, respectively

