Survivor Of The Journey update for 16 August 2022

patch 0.006

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bugfix
-Fixed a bug that did not work properly when the wizard's passive skills were created by an enemy projector.

-Fixed a bug where a particular skill does not appear in the selection when leveling up

