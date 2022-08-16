 Skip to content

Cult of the Lamb update for 16 August 2022

Version 1.0.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Godhood achievement should now unlock when all other achievements are unlocked
  • Potential fix for video black screen issue
  • Fixed Fleece of the Diseased Heart setting black hearts to 1 when receiving a tarot card
  • Fixed instance where followers display they are able to level up yet the player is unable to level them up
  • Fixed soft lock when entering the temple whilst cleaning waste
  • Fixed soft lock when moving wrapped bodies in build mode
  • Fixed bed 3 collapsing with Twitch Help/Hinder
  • Fixed confession booth soft lock
  • Fixed soft lock when mini boss follower spawns a little bit too close to the wall
  • Fixed gifts dropping 1 gold when they should be dropping a gift
  • Help or Hinder will now be activated again

