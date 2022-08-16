- Godhood achievement should now unlock when all other achievements are unlocked
- Potential fix for video black screen issue
- Fixed Fleece of the Diseased Heart setting black hearts to 1 when receiving a tarot card
- Fixed instance where followers display they are able to level up yet the player is unable to level them up
- Fixed soft lock when entering the temple whilst cleaning waste
- Fixed soft lock when moving wrapped bodies in build mode
- Fixed bed 3 collapsing with Twitch Help/Hinder
- Fixed confession booth soft lock
- Fixed soft lock when mini boss follower spawns a little bit too close to the wall
- Fixed gifts dropping 1 gold when they should be dropping a gift
- Help or Hinder will now be activated again
Cult of the Lamb update for 16 August 2022
Version 1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in staging branch