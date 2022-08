Share · View all patches · Build 9323099 · Last edited 16 August 2022 – 09:59:18 UTC by Wendy

In the last update, there was a problem with our save system.

This has now been fixed!

To apologise for this inconvenience, we are giving you all:

Rewards:

10000 Orbs

1 common chest

1 unusual chest

1 rare chest

1 legendary chest

Fix:

Storage system

Added: