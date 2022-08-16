EA Update v0.1.0.31 Released

Have added a station builder mode. Jut a freeplay mode where you can design you space station with unlimited funds and no dangers or objectives. Can load/save these with the idea that you'll be able to load these station into certain scenarios/sandbox.

Station builder added (with load/save).

Fix: Allow robot/item selection if tutorial/trade board showing.

Fix: Door/Airlock replacement with Floor/Wall cost calculation.

Fix: RemoveUnconnectedStructs not checking floor tilemap.

Demo also updated.

Nick