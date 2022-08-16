 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 16 August 2022

EA Update v0.1.0.31 Released

EA Update v0.1.0.31 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Have added a station builder mode. Jut a freeplay mode where you can design you space station with unlimited funds and no dangers or objectives. Can load/save these with the idea that you'll be able to load these station into certain scenarios/sandbox.

  • Station builder added (with load/save).
  • Fix: Allow robot/item selection if tutorial/trade board showing.
  • Fix: Door/Airlock replacement with Floor/Wall cost calculation.
  • Fix: RemoveUnconnectedStructs not checking floor tilemap.

Demo also updated.
Nick

