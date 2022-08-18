Top Offers for Green-Thumbed Immortals

Is there any greater pleasure in life than tending to your very own private garden? Heroes in Shenzhou can really let their creative juices flow in their landscape and gardening endeavours. If you’re not afraid to get stuck in with spade and rake, we’ve got the perfect offers for you, including costumes for toiling under the sun, a beautiful back accessory, and of course plenty of charming housing items. All discount offers are available until 25th August, so get yours today!

Costumes

Get dressed for business when working in the garden. These two snazzy costume variants are only available in the shop until 15th September:

The Water Memory outfit is for women and teaches the Bawu Music emote.

outfit is for women and teaches the Bawu Music emote. The Young Knight outfit is for men and teaches the Huxuan Dance emote.

outfit is for men and teaches the Huxuan Dance emote. The Snow at Dawn outfit is for women and teaches the Peach Blossom Dream emote.

outfit is for women and teaches the Peach Blossom Dream emote. The Mystery from the South outfit is for men and teaches the Folk Music from the South emote.

outfit is for men and teaches the Folk Music from the South emote. The Fox Fairy outfit is for girls and teaches the Fox Phantom emote.

Back Accessories

Are you a fan of traditional instruments? Then take advantage of this offer to pick up an ornamental Chinese pipa for your back, discounted until 25th August.

Goldflower Pipa

Housing Items

Pick up the following additions for your garden and add some personal flair – discounted until 25th August: