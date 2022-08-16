Update, Version 20220816

English

##########Content############

[Deal with the Devil]Give Mephisto human souls will now have a negative impact on your karma.

[Item]Item that has environment immunity effects now displays that on its item detail window.

[Item]If an item provides a negative number of state resistance, the description color shall now be red.

[Item]New item: Icy Ring (It's sold in the Bazaar. It provides immunity to the hot environment.)

##########System#############

Increased the width of the game menu's exit window to avoid text scaling down in any localizations.

Added a function to check all equipment on a character and whether any of them meets certain conditions. (The good thing about scripting language is, that the code and the data are technically the same. The good thing about making an indie game is, that I have little concern if others cannot read those strange codes.)

Added a function that can get all current existing environment tags in the game.

简体中文

##########Content############

【魔鬼交易】向梅菲斯特提供人类的灵魂现在会对你的正恶值产生负面影响。

【物品】存在对环境效果免疫的物品，现在会在其物品的详细信息窗口中显示这个信息。

【物品】如果物品会提供的状态抗性为负数，那么描述会用红字。

【物品】新物品：冰冻指环 （在巴扎出售。提供对高温环境的免疫。）

##########System#############

增加了游戏菜单中的退出窗口的宽度，确保任何本地化语言都能正常显示其中的选项。

加入了一个函数检查一个角色身上所有装备中是否有符合特定条件的装备。（脚本语言的好处在于，指令和数据实际上并没有差别。制作独立游戏的好处在于，我不用在意别人是否能看懂这种奇怪的代码。）

加入了一个函数返回游戏中所有存在的环境标签。