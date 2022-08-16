Patchnote 1.18

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed crash when switching music
- Fixed material bug in Tsuki pole room
- Fixed crash during dance
- Fixed lighting in Utopia main stage
- Fixed lamp emissive in Tsuki pole room
- Fixed artifacts on Tsuki pole scene
- Fixed unsaved settings
- Fixed low music in pole rooms
- Fixed music break during map switch
- Fixed main menu shadow performance
- Fixed tutorial
- Fixed unbreakable bottles
Gameplay:
- Player can touch strippers body
- Added cigars in inventory
- Added ashtrays for cigars and cigarettes
- Player can put cigars and cigarettes in mouth
- Player can fill glasses from bottles
- Player can get drunk from glasses and bottles
- Drunk vision and walk alteration
- Liquid stream on bottles
