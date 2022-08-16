 Skip to content

VR Paradise update for 16 August 2022

Patchnote 1.18

Patchnote 1.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed crash when switching music
  • Fixed material bug in Tsuki pole room
  • Fixed crash during dance
  • Fixed lighting in Utopia main stage
  • Fixed lamp emissive in Tsuki pole room
  • Fixed artifacts on Tsuki pole scene
  • Fixed unsaved settings
  • Fixed low music in pole rooms
  • Fixed music break during map switch
  • Fixed main menu shadow performance
  • Fixed tutorial
  • Fixed unbreakable bottles
Gameplay:
  • Player can touch strippers body
  • Added cigars in inventory
  • Added ashtrays for cigars and cigarettes
  • Player can put cigars and cigarettes in mouth
  • Player can fill glasses from bottles
  • Player can get drunk from glasses and bottles
  • Drunk vision and walk alteration
  • Liquid stream on bottles

