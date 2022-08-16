 Skip to content

Police Sentri update for 16 August 2022

Police Sentri V0.3.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update with improvements in the look of the game, more streamlined matchmaking system, and bug fixes:

  • Improve game UI and matchmaking experience
  • Fixed android login problem
  • Fixed sudden game crash issue

