The Final Stretch

It's finally here! In less than 24 hours, The Doll Beneath will finally be released to the public for everyone to enjoy. Upon launching, the game will feature the first two episodes:

Episode 1 - You wake up inside an abandoned research facility with half of your memories completely wiped. Follow the story of Akio Takashima as he traverses through a forgotten crypt of lost memories.

Episode 2 - Escape the Losinglight, and fight through endless swarms of Darkening within the confines of Kemden City.

Episodes 3, 4, and 5 will all be released at a later date. Don't worry, it won't be TOO long. In between each release, I plan on adding even more content and side activities accessible via the extras room.

The game will also be completely free. No purchase required. I don't really feel like a game like this merits a price tag, especially since it isn't too long to begin with. I've done my best to test for any bugs and typos, but I'm sure I managed to let some slip. Make sure to let me know if anything needs to be changed or fixed.

As of now, the game only supports English, but I may try to incorporate additional languages down the line --- MAYBE.

I hope everyone enjoys the game. This is pretty much my first official launch (not counting The Broston Saga), so I will do my best to fix anything that needs to be fixed.