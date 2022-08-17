August 17th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

-
Integrated Season 1
After the merge of the Global Server with the Korean Server, a new Integrated Season 1 will begin. All information and progress in Pre-Season will be reset and Season 12 rewards can be claimed until the end of Integrated Season 1. Please claim your rewards before Integrated Season 1 ends.
Integrated Season 1 will undergo a soft reset using the records from the previous season: Season 12. Rank for Integrated Season 1 will be based on the results of Rank Placement matches and your rank from Season 12. Records from Pre-Season will not be taken into account.
-
PVP
2vs2 Normal Match will be removed and 4vs4 Normal Match will be added.
The player kill score will be worth 10 points in 4vs4 Conquest.
-
Karma Balance
Dance of Wind
[Storming Arrow]
- Reduced break damage by 60%
- Integrated Season 1 Play Quest
With the start of Integrated Season 1, special quests will be added for the period below.
August 17th, 2022 after maintenance – September 7th, 2022 before maintenance (UTC+0)
Changed files in this update