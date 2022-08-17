August 17th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Integrated Season 1

After the merge of the Global Server with the Korean Server, a new Integrated Season 1 will begin. All information and progress in Pre-Season will be reset and Season 12 rewards can be claimed until the end of Integrated Season 1. Please claim your rewards before Integrated Season 1 ends.

Integrated Season 1 will undergo a soft reset using the records from the previous season: Season 12. Rank for Integrated Season 1 will be based on the results of Rank Placement matches and your rank from Season 12. Records from Pre-Season will not be taken into account.