United Assault - Battle of the Bulge is now available!

Release Trailer



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1625340/United_Assault__Battle_of_the_Bulge

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge is an open world rogue lite FPS set in 1944's depiction of the Ardennes.

As a british paratrooper you are assigned to a mission, few would qualify for. You are tasked to infiltrate enemy territory and locate, infiltrate and destroy one of germany's secret V2 factories in the Ardennes. You'll come along heavy enemy resistance, try to weaken their defense by destroying their tanks, equipment and by gathering secret documents.

If you fail - everything is lost! If you succeed - claim your awards!

Features

Detailed open word based on their real world location of the Ardennes

Dynamic mission generator

Countless authentic weapons

Detailed progression system

Nvidia DLSS 2.0 support

Changes compated to United Assault - Normandy '44

Larger, more detailed cities

Deploy as a real paratrooper

New, authentic british WW2 weapons

Drivable vehicles can be found across the gameworld

Procedural generated underground bunkers complexes.

