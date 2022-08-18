 Skip to content

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 18 August 2022

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge is now available!

Release Trailer

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge is an open world rogue lite FPS set in 1944's depiction of the Ardennes.
As a british paratrooper you are assigned to a mission, few would qualify for. You are tasked to infiltrate enemy territory and locate, infiltrate and destroy one of germany's secret V2 factories in the Ardennes. You'll come along heavy enemy resistance, try to weaken their defense by destroying their tanks, equipment and by gathering secret documents.

If you fail - everything is lost! If you succeed - claim your awards!

Features

  • Detailed open word based on their real world location of the Ardennes
  • Dynamic mission generator
  • Countless authentic weapons
  • Detailed progression system
  • Nvidia DLSS 2.0 support

Changes compated to United Assault - Normandy '44

  • Larger, more detailed cities
  • Deploy as a real paratrooper
  • New, authentic british WW2 weapons
  • Drivable vehicles can be found across the gameworld
  • Procedural generated underground bunkers complexes.

The Roadmap for the future on United Assault - Battle of the Bulge (free content updates) will be available soon!

We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook

