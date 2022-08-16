- Camera behavior tweaks
- Pistol is starting weapon now
- Increased fire rate of default weapon (now pistol)
- Fixed slide replication and decreased angle boost (I think)
- You can now start games by your self while you wait for your friends
S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 16 August 2022
Lonely Pistol Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update