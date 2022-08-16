 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

S.M.A.C.K. Playtest update for 16 August 2022

Lonely Pistol Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9322502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Camera behavior tweaks
  • Pistol is starting weapon now
  • Increased fire rate of default weapon (now pistol)
  • Fixed slide replication and decreased angle boost (I think)
  • You can now start games by your self while you wait for your friends

Changed files in this update

Depot 2118091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link