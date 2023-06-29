AEW: FIGHT FOREVER IS AVAILABLE NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

THQ Nordic GmbH, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and YUKE’s Co. Ltd. today released AEW: Fight Forever across PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch.

Do you have what it takes to FIGHT FOREVER?



In addition to making AEW: Fight Forever ($59.99) and AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition ($79.99) available worldwide today, the companies announced the release of the first AEW: Fight Forever DLC: FTR: Revival Pack ($11.99). Featuring additional wrestlers Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler plus mini-games Join Us and Deth Race-X, FTR: Revival Pack is available as part of the Elite Edition or for individual purchase.

Starting today through July 6, PC players can enjoy 13% off when they buy AEW: Fight Forever or AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition on Steam.

What the press is saying about AEW: Fight Forever:

“Every wrestling fan needs to play it.” – GamesRadar

“Fight Forever is a simple, unapologetic, guilty pleasure…” – Slam Wrestling

“[...]if you want a wrestling game you can boot up to play on the couch with your mates, then Fight Forever is a blast to mess around with…” – Videogames.si

“[...] AEW Fight Forever is the No Mercy reboot wrestling fans have been hoping for decades.” – Paste Magazine

“The gameplay has a strong foundation, and when it’s firing on all cylinders, the action channels the simple fun of the 90’s and early 2000s.” – Game Informer

“In the style department, Fight Forever comes out swinging with cartoony character models and energetic animations.” – IGN

Buy the Game Now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1913210/AEW_Fight_Forever

For more info visit: https://aew.thqnordic.com/

Visit AEW on Twitch: http://twitch.tv/aewgames

Follow AEW on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AEWGames