Scheduled Server Maintenance: 08.16.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on August 16, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
8/16 23:00 - 8/17 02:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
- New Intensive Character; Camila
- Rank 3X3 2022 Summer Season
- Weekend Arcade Mode Challenge (Jump Shot)
- 11 Rings T-Shirt Login Event
- Extra Points Event
Bug Fix:
-Battle Level 22 reward issue
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
