Scheduled Server Maintenance: 08.16.2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on August 16, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

8/16 23:00 - 8/17 02:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

New Intensive Character; Camila Rank 3X3 2022 Summer Season Weekend Arcade Mode Challenge (Jump Shot) 11 Rings T-Shirt Login Event Extra Points Event

Bug Fix:

-Battle Level 22 reward issue

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding