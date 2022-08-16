 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 16 August 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 08.16.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9322400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on August 16, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
8/16 23:00 - 8/17 02:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

  1. New Intensive Character; Camila
  2. Rank 3X3 2022 Summer Season
  3. Weekend Arcade Mode Challenge (Jump Shot)
  4. 11 Rings T-Shirt Login Event
  5. Extra Points Event

Bug Fix:
-Battle Level 22 reward issue

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

Changed depots in devqa branch

View more data in app history for build 9322400
Depot 1292631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link