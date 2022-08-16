 Skip to content

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem update for 16 August 2022

Patch 1.1.6.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the "Willpower Generation" entry in the Character Sheet was displaying an incorrect value.
  • Fixed an issue where the hunt progress bar would overlap the quest progress tracker.
  • Resolved an instance of broken subtitling in a specific cutscene in Chapter 2.
  • Ultrawide monitor users can launch operations from the War Table once again.
  • Enlarged the exit button of the Hunt Choices menu.
  • Fixed a Softlock where exiting the Hunt Choices menu without choosing an option would prevent interaction with other UI elements.
  • Fixed an issue which prevented stats in the 'Skills' tab of the Character Sheet from updating when changing equipment.
  • Fixed an issue on controllers where pressing A to interact with an NPC to start an event would rapidly start said event rather than allow the player to press A again to accept.
  • Fixed an issue which could cause the quest progress tracker to expand infinitely in story mode.
  • Fixed an issue that would prevent an equipped weapon's tooltip from appearing after pressing shift on mouse & keyboard.
  • Fixed an issue where unfriending a grouped player would also remove them from the grouped category in the friends list.
  • Fixed an issue where some dynamic stats in the Character Sheet would not display at all.
  • Realigned the text in the 'leave group' popup.
  • Controller buttons with no function in the main menu no longer trigger SFX.
  • Resolved an issue that would cause item graphics in tooltips to flicker when pressing shift on keyboard.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause an enemy's health bar to disappear in some instances whilst using a controller.

Changed files in this update

