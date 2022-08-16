 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 16 August 2022

V3.6.2 Experience Optimization

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the problem that the interface is not visible after the new user directly hides the function button;
  • Adjust the default window position for new users to the upper right corner;
  • When the user does not add any entry, a prompt window is displayed to teach the user to use it;

