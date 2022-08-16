- Fix the problem that the interface is not visible after the new user directly hides the function button;
- Adjust the default window position for new users to the upper right corner;
- When the user does not add any entry, a prompt window is displayed to teach the user to use it;
QuickMatrix update for 16 August 2022
V3.6.2 Experience Optimization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update