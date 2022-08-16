[EU/ASIA] Spectate Mode Issue Fixed

Dear Ballers,
We would like to inform everyone that we have fixed the issue where spectate list is not available in EU and Asia server. You may now re-login to the game.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support.
- 3on3 freestyle team
