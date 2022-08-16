XERA: Survival Hotfix 1.1.2 Patch Notes



Greetings Survivors!

In this hotfix we've addressed multiple bugs that have been reported by the community over the past several weeks. Please continue to submit any bugs that you find using the bug report form found at https://forms.gle/zNQ8VhjH7LvvaMt17 or email us at support@xeragame.com.

As a reminder, using and abusing bugs and not reporting them to the development team and is a banable offense and violates the code of conduct and is considered cheating. Those who continue to abuse bugs without reporting them will be subject to bans going forward. Players who are banned will have their accounts and bases wiped if found to be abusing bugs. This includes bases that are exploited.

Patch Notes 1.1.2

Vehicles

Fixed an issue allowing players to spawn a drone while entering vehicles

Vehicles will no longer deal explosion damage to players other than the driver/passenger on PVE servers

Vehicles will no longer deal explosion damage to bases on PVE servers

Base Building

Fixed an issue with placement of certain objects over water

Fixed an issue allowing placement of more than 8 turrets in a land claim

Fixed an issue with turrets sometimes doing less damage than intended to group members