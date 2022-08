Hi, Feeliner's~!

At this time, I have added Land Coins!

Please find for Land Coins in the world!

Purchase land parcels with the Land Coins you have collected!

In order to develop the Feelin world and to increase the Feelin residents, Please share your building screencaps and please record and upload your game play movie on YouTube/Twitch!

Also, please feel free to give us feedback.

I will continue to develop and update the game!

Have a good Feelin day!