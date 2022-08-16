Major Physics Overhaul: Physics Based Player and AI

Share · View all patches · Build 9321949 · Last edited 16 August 2022 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Player character has been overhauled to have:

Climbing capability

Full body avatar

Individual finger poses

Improved melee handling

Improved gun handling

Physics Based Zombie

The first of many AI physics overhauls

Zombie can be knocked over physically and dynamically stand back up

Fully interactive with collisions

Physics based animations that can be stopped by opposing forces

Can be manipulated by various

Beyond these two major changes, we've added countless other features large to small that are too many to list here including weapons, levels, and various bug fixes.



Check out the tutorial video below. Highly recommended since the in-game tutorial is being reworked.


