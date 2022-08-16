 Skip to content

Cry of Athena Playtest update for 16 August 2022

Major Physics Overhaul: Physics Based Player and AI

Share · View all patches · Build 9321949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player character has been overhauled to have:

  • Climbing capability
  • Full body avatar
  • Individual finger poses
  • Improved melee handling
  • Improved gun handling

Physics Based Zombie

  • The first of many AI physics overhauls
  • Zombie can be knocked over physically and dynamically stand back up
  • Fully interactive with collisions
  • Physics based animations that can be stopped by opposing forces
  • Can be manipulated by various

Beyond these two major changes, we've added countless other features large to small that are too many to list here including weapons, levels, and various bug fixes.

Check out the tutorial video below. Highly recommended since the in-game tutorial is being reworked.

