 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

XERA: Survival update for 16 August 2022

Scheduled Maintenance Monday 8/16/2022 1:15AM CST

Share · View all patches · Build 9321875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Survivors!

There will be a brief downtime today at 1:15AM CST in order to deploy Hotfix 1.1.2 which is focused on several bug fixes. At this time the downtime should be minimal and will last for about 30 minutes at the most. Patch notes will be available once the hotfix is live.

This will be a small patch to address several issues that have been reported and fixed. We will also be running a cleanup process during the downtime to remove inactive bases from the servers to help free up some land on the higher population servers.

Thank you for your understanding and for the latest information, feel free to connect with our team via discord at https://discord.gg/xera

Changed depots in communityqa branch

View more data in app history for build 9321875
XERA Content Depot 625341
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link