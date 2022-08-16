Scheduled Maintenance Monday 8/16/2022 1:15AM CST

Greetings Survivors!

There will be a brief downtime today at 1:15AM CST in order to deploy Hotfix 1.1.2 which is focused on several bug fixes. At this time the downtime should be minimal and will last for about 30 minutes at the most. Patch notes will be available once the hotfix is live.

This will be a small patch to address several issues that have been reported and fixed. We will also be running a cleanup process during the downtime to remove inactive bases from the servers to help free up some land on the higher population servers.

Thank you for your understanding and for the latest information, feel free to connect with our team via discord at https://discord.gg/xera