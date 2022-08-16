Patch 0.2.1 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

Coming in hot with a follow up patch to add in difficulty systems! Tell us if the easy mode is too hard, the hard mode too easy and if the normal mode is too... uncommon..?

Also, to celebrate the realease of Backpack Hero, we are adding in a temporary thematic item! A backpack of course!

This is NOT a hotfix regarding Druid and Huntress, keep the feedback coming so we can adjust them in a future patch. We want to hear how these heroes fare in a difficulty you are more comfortable with.

Core Systems

Difficulty

Difficulty systems are here! The base difficulty of the game got decreased (nanas have less damage, bosses have less health and damage and so on and so forth).

Fun

The fun mode comes with +1 gold for every combat zone so you can mess around with crazier stuff that wouldn't fly in harder modes and get those pesky achievements that require specific items.

Normal

The normal mode is the new baseline without extra gold, most players should feel comfortable here.

Wicked

Wicked mode is the tough stuff, nanas have the standard damage, shadow heroes are level 2, and bosses are harsher! Good luck :3

Items

As celebration for Backpack Hero's release, we are celebrating with a temporary adventure backpack at the start of each run! Go check them out!

Backpack Hero (the item)