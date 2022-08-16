 Skip to content

Territory update for 16 August 2022

Territory - Hotfix 3.2.2

Territory - Hotfix 3.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

Bear attack radius.

They still need some tweaking but hopefully they’ll still be able to destroy you well enough for now…

