August 17th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes



Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) August 17th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. Integrated Season 1

After the merge of the Global Server with the Korean Server, a new Integrated Season 1 will begin. All information and progress in Pre-Season will be reset and Season 12 rewards can be claimed until the end of Integrated Season 1. Please claim your rewards before Integrated Season 1 ends.

Integrated Season 1 will undergo a soft reset using the records from the previous season: Season 12. Rank for Integrated Season 1 will be based on the results of Rank Placement matches and your rank from Season 12. Records from Pre-Season will not be taken into account.

2. PVP

2vs2 Normal Match will be removed and 4vs4 Normal Match will be added.

The player kill score will be worth 10 points in 4vs4 Conquest.

3. Karma Balance

Dance of Wind

[Storming Arrow]

Reduced break damage by 60%

4. Integrated Season 1 Play Quest

With the start of Integrated Season 1, special quests will be added for the period below.

August 17th, 2022 after maintenance – September 7th, 2022 before maintenance (UTC+0)

※ ‘Random Dye Cube, Settia Outfit, and Accessory (Limited Time) Cube’ acquired from quests will be removed on September 7th, 2022 05:00 (UTC+0).