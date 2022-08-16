[B][H3] August 16th version Update Notes (Beta) [/ H3][/ B]
Yuwen Villa Office Xu Chaoyuan added the function of rebuilding Yuwen Villa.
After the complete reconstruction of Yuwen Villa, the room understanding function of Yuwen Villa can be opened:
Near the palace, you can get a lot of martial arts experience and character experience in the secret room of Yuwen Villa.
Second, near the palace of Lang Huan, Yuwen Shanzhuang secret room records a large number of lost learning, with different characters to understand, may get different opportunities. Open roles: Feng Chong, Grain silver, Chunhua, Summer clouds, Autumn moon, Winter snow, Li Xiaomei, Jiang Linglu, protagonist.
Adjust the secret book remnant page store:
One new Yuwen Shanzhuang secret book shop, in Xu Chaoyuan.
Two new SAN Wu Shu Shu shop, in the free fairy palace South Palace away from the body.
③ new secret pages can be exchanged for orange martial arts secret.
Fixed an issue where the store's currency consumption display was abnormal.
Manual archiving mechanism optimization:
Add a shortcut back to the main menu when saving scripts.
Second, optimize the archive structure, the update will take effect immediately after running the game.
③ Added the display of the actual time when saving.
The Skip Opening video type is added to the Settings.
Fixed BUG:
- Fixed the problem that the mastery attribute was incorrectly configured for the Cold Moon Arashi power.
- Optimized UI display in Knapsack - Martial arts interface
- Fixed an issue where equipment properties on NPCS were abnormal in some cases.
- Fixed the discrepancy between the description of achievement completion conditions and the actual completion conditions related to conclusion.
- Fixed the problem in "[Casting Sword Mountain] Intelligence Gathering" that the conditions could not be advanced normally after being reached in some cases.
