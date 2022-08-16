 Skip to content

梦江湖 update for 16 August 2022

August 16th version Update Notes (Beta)

[B][H3] August 16th version Update Notes (Beta) [/ H3][/ B]

  1. Yuwen Villa Office Xu Chaoyuan added the function of rebuilding Yuwen Villa.

  2. After the complete reconstruction of Yuwen Villa, the room understanding function of Yuwen Villa can be opened:
    Near the palace, you can get a lot of martial arts experience and character experience in the secret room of Yuwen Villa.
    Second, near the palace of Lang Huan, Yuwen Shanzhuang secret room records a large number of lost learning, with different characters to understand, may get different opportunities. Open roles: Feng Chong, Grain silver, Chunhua, Summer clouds, Autumn moon, Winter snow, Li Xiaomei, Jiang Linglu, protagonist.

  3. Adjust the secret book remnant page store:
    One new Yuwen Shanzhuang secret book shop, in Xu Chaoyuan.
    Two new SAN Wu Shu Shu shop, in the free fairy palace South Palace away from the body.
    ③ new secret pages can be exchanged for orange martial arts secret.
    Fixed an issue where the store's currency consumption display was abnormal.

  4. Manual archiving mechanism optimization:
    Add a shortcut back to the main menu when saving scripts.
    Second, optimize the archive structure, the update will take effect immediately after running the game.
    ③ Added the display of the actual time when saving.

  5. The Skip Opening video type is added to the Settings.

Fixed BUG:

  1. Fixed the problem that the mastery attribute was incorrectly configured for the Cold Moon Arashi power.
  2. Optimized UI display in Knapsack - Martial arts interface
  3. Fixed an issue where equipment properties on NPCS were abnormal in some cases.
  4. Fixed the discrepancy between the description of achievement completion conditions and the actual completion conditions related to conclusion.
  5. Fixed the problem in "[Casting Sword Mountain] Intelligence Gathering" that the conditions could not be advanced normally after being reached in some cases.

