August 16th version Update Notes (Beta)

Yuwen Villa Office Xu Chaoyuan added the function of rebuilding Yuwen Villa.

After the complete reconstruction of Yuwen Villa, the room understanding function of Yuwen Villa can be opened:

Near the palace, you can get a lot of martial arts experience and character experience in the secret room of Yuwen Villa.

Second, near the palace of Lang Huan, Yuwen Shanzhuang secret room records a large number of lost learning, with different characters to understand, may get different opportunities. Open roles: Feng Chong, Grain silver, Chunhua, Summer clouds, Autumn moon, Winter snow, Li Xiaomei, Jiang Linglu, protagonist.

Adjust the secret book remnant page store:

One new Yuwen Shanzhuang secret book shop, in Xu Chaoyuan.

Two new SAN Wu Shu Shu shop, in the free fairy palace South Palace away from the body.

③ new secret pages can be exchanged for orange martial arts secret.

Fixed an issue where the store's currency consumption display was abnormal.

Manual archiving mechanism optimization:

Add a shortcut back to the main menu when saving scripts.

Second, optimize the archive structure, the update will take effect immediately after running the game.

③ Added the display of the actual time when saving.