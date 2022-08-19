・Added playable characters "Neco-Arc" and "Mash".

・Added "A Fateful Crossroads" and "Great Cat's Village R" stages.

・Added playable characters "Dead Apostle Noel", "Aoko Aozaki", "Mario", and "Powered Ciel".

・Added "Summer Sky", "Magician's Night EX", "Crimson Chapel", "Battle at the Threshold", and "Actions in the Lower World" stages.

・Added several new stories to Single Play Mode.

・Made minor changes to all stories in Single Play Mode.

・Fine-tuned rank displays in Network Mode.

・Added higher "EX" rank above "S+" in Network Mode.

・Improved rank change animations in Network Mode.

・Improved search function for better matching in Network Mode.

・Added useful functions such as "Frame-by-Frame" and "Rewind" to Replay Mode.

・Added BGM for matches to the Training Stage.

・Added new color variations for all characters.

・Added new moves for all characters

・Adjustments have been made to all character's abilities.

・Adjustments have been made to battle systems. The tutorial has been updated.

・Other minor fixes.

・The replay data version has been updated.

Battle content may differ when viewing replay data from the previous version.