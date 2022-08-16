Lake of Kalandra Item Filter Information

In preparation for the Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra expansion, we've gathered up all the Item Filter information you need to help you get ready for the launch.
If you're not sure what to do with this information, don't worry too much! We'll update Path of Exile's built-in item filter alongside the launch of Lake of Kalandra.
New Items
Item Class: Active Skill Gem
- Lightning Conduit
- Galvanic Field
- Alchemist's Mark
Item Class: Support Skill Gem
- Overcharge Support
Item Class: Divination Card
- Broken Truce
- Doryani's Epiphany
- Endless Night
- The Shieldbearer
- Choking Guilt
- The Enforcer
- The Shepherd's Sandals
- Azure Rage
- The Leviathan
- The Price of Devotion
- Astral Protection
- Gemcutter's Mercy
- Checkmate
- Lethean Temptation
- Something Dark
Item Class: Ring
- Dusk Ring
- Penumbra Ring
- Gloam Ring
- Tenebrous Ring
- Shadowed Ring
- Bone Ring
- Ring
Item Class: Wand
- Calling Wand
- Convening Wand
Item Class: Stackable Currency
- Reflective Oil
- Wild Crystallised Lifeforce
- Vivid Crystallised Lifeforce
- Primal Crystallised Lifeforce
- Sacred Crystallised Lifeforce
Item Class: Pieces
- Ultimatum Aspect
Item Class: Misc Map Items
- Mirrored Tablet
- Forgotten Reliquary Key
- Visceral Reliquary Key
- Shiny Reliquary Key
- Archive Reliquary Key
- Oubliette Reliquary Key
- Cosmic Reliquary Key
- Decaying Reliquary Key
Item Class: Map
- Engraved Ultimatum
Item Class: Memory
- Niko's Memory
- Alva's Memory
- Kirac's Memory
- Einhar's Memory
Returning Items
Item Class: Stackable Currency
- Tainted Chromatic Orb
- Tainted Orb of Fusing
- Tainted Jeweller's Orb
- Tainted Chaos Orb
- Tainted Exalted Orb
- Tainted Mythic Orb
- Tainted Armourer's Scrap
- Tainted Blacksmith's Whetstone
- Tainted Divine Teardrop
Other changes
Pantheon Souls
- Captured Soul of Arachnoxia renamed to Captured Soul of The Primal One
- Captured Soul of Armala, the Widow renamed to Captured Soul of Void Anomaly
- Captured Soul of Forest of Flames renamed to Captured Soul of Megaera
- Captured Soul of Shock and Horror renamed to Captured Soul of Titan of the Grove
- Captured Soul of The Hallowed Husk renamed to Captured Soul of The Sanguine Siren
- Captured Soul of Puruna, the Challenger renamed to Captured Soul of Ara, Sister of Light
- Captured Soul of Captain Tanner Lightfoot renamed to Captured Soul of Merveil, the Returned
- Captured Soul of Vision of Justice renamed to Captured Soul of Fire and Fury
- Captured Soul of The Infernal King renamed to Captured Soul of Kitava, The Destroyer
- Captured Soul of Varhesh, Shimmering Aberration renamed to Captured Soul of Burtok, Conjurer of Bones
- Captured Soul of Drek, Apex Hunter renamed to Captured Soul of Visceris
Map Tiers
Tier 1
- Strand
- Overgrown Ruin
- Terrace
- Frozen Cabins
Tier 2
- Moon Temple
- Crimson Temple
- Carcass
- Dark Forest
- Colosseum
- Bramble Valley
- Excavation
- Thicket
Tier 3
- Bone Crypt
- Museum
- Waterways
- Factory
- Cells
- Caldera
- Park
- Defiled Cathedral
Tier 4
- Atoll
- Shore
- Vaal Pyramid
- Phantasmagoria
- Primordial Pool
- Laboratory
- Dungeon
- Chateau
Tier 5
- Temple
- Crater
- Crimson Township
- Wharf
- Coral Ruins
- Mud Geyser
- Acid Caverns
- Shrine
Tier 6
- Overgrown Shrine
- Lava Chamber
- Jungle Valley
- Arachnid Tomb
- Plateau
- Dry Sea
- Spider Forest
Tier 7
- Necropolis
- Colonnade
- Arachnid Nest
- Lair
- Mausoleum
- Summit
- Fungal Hollow
Tier 8
- Wasteland
- Bog
- Ancient City
- Ghetto
- Maze
- Barrows
- Canyon
Tier 9
- Villa
- Residence
- Foundry
- Pier
- Dig
- Desert
Tier 10
- Underground River
- Cold River
- Stagnation
- Racecourse
- Gardens
- Leyline
Tier 11
- Alleyways
- Peninsula
- Arena
- Castle Ruins
- Belfry
- Precinct
Tier 12
- Cemetery
- Cursed Crypt
- Marshes
- Promenade
- Port
- Silo
Tier 13
- Arsenal
- Lava Lake
- Orchard
- Pen
- Sulphur Vents
Tier 14
- Underground Sea
- Plaza
- Mesa
- Armoury
- Ashen Wood
Tier 15
- Dunes
- Forking River
- Vault
- Grotto
- Arcade
Tier 16
- Waste Pool
- Grave Trough
- Ramparts
- Arid Lake
Removed Items
- All Sentinel Drones
- All Sentinel Power Cores
- Sentinel Controller
Changed files in this update