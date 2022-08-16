Lake of Kalandra Item Filter Information

In preparation for the Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra expansion, we've gathered up all the Item Filter information you need to help you get ready for the launch.

If you're not sure what to do with this information, don't worry too much! We'll update Path of Exile's built-in item filter alongside the launch of Lake of Kalandra.

New Items

Item Class: Active Skill Gem

Lightning Conduit

Galvanic Field

Alchemist's Mark

Item Class: Support Skill Gem

Overcharge Support

Item Class: Divination Card

Broken Truce

Doryani's Epiphany

Endless Night

The Shieldbearer

Choking Guilt

The Enforcer

The Shepherd's Sandals

Azure Rage

The Leviathan

The Price of Devotion

Astral Protection

Gemcutter's Mercy

Checkmate

Lethean Temptation

Something Dark

Item Class: Ring

Dusk Ring

Penumbra Ring

Gloam Ring

Tenebrous Ring

Shadowed Ring

Bone Ring

Ring

Item Class: Wand

Calling Wand

Convening Wand

Item Class: Stackable Currency

Reflective Oil

Wild Crystallised Lifeforce

Vivid Crystallised Lifeforce

Primal Crystallised Lifeforce

Sacred Crystallised Lifeforce

Item Class: Pieces

Ultimatum Aspect

Item Class: Misc Map Items

Mirrored Tablet

Forgotten Reliquary Key

Visceral Reliquary Key

Shiny Reliquary Key

Archive Reliquary Key

Oubliette Reliquary Key

Cosmic Reliquary Key

Decaying Reliquary Key

Item Class: Map

Engraved Ultimatum

Item Class: Memory

Niko's Memory

Alva's Memory

Kirac's Memory

Einhar's Memory

Returning Items

Item Class: Stackable Currency

Tainted Chromatic Orb

Tainted Orb of Fusing

Tainted Jeweller's Orb

Tainted Chaos Orb

Tainted Exalted Orb

Tainted Mythic Orb

Tainted Armourer's Scrap

Tainted Blacksmith's Whetstone

Tainted Divine Teardrop

Other changes

Pantheon Souls

Captured Soul of Arachnoxia renamed to Captured Soul of The Primal One

Captured Soul of Armala, the Widow renamed to Captured Soul of Void Anomaly

Captured Soul of Forest of Flames renamed to Captured Soul of Megaera

Captured Soul of Shock and Horror renamed to Captured Soul of Titan of the Grove

Captured Soul of The Hallowed Husk renamed to Captured Soul of The Sanguine Siren

Captured Soul of Puruna, the Challenger renamed to Captured Soul of Ara, Sister of Light

Captured Soul of Captain Tanner Lightfoot renamed to Captured Soul of Merveil, the Returned

Captured Soul of Vision of Justice renamed to Captured Soul of Fire and Fury

Captured Soul of The Infernal King renamed to Captured Soul of Kitava, The Destroyer

Captured Soul of Varhesh, Shimmering Aberration renamed to Captured Soul of Burtok, Conjurer of Bones

Captured Soul of Drek, Apex Hunter renamed to Captured Soul of Visceris

Map Tiers

Tier 1

Strand

Overgrown Ruin

Terrace

Frozen Cabins

Tier 2

Moon Temple

Crimson Temple

Carcass

Dark Forest

Colosseum

Bramble Valley

Excavation

Thicket

Tier 3

Bone Crypt

Museum

Waterways

Factory

Cells

Caldera

Park

Defiled Cathedral

Tier 4

Atoll

Shore

Vaal Pyramid

Phantasmagoria

Primordial Pool

Laboratory

Dungeon

Chateau

Tier 5

Temple

Crater

Crimson Township

Wharf

Coral Ruins

Mud Geyser

Acid Caverns

Shrine

Tier 6

Overgrown Shrine

Lava Chamber

Jungle Valley

Arachnid Tomb

Plateau

Dry Sea

Spider Forest

Tier 7

Necropolis

Colonnade

Arachnid Nest

Lair

Mausoleum

Summit

Fungal Hollow

Tier 8

Wasteland

Bog

Ancient City

Ghetto

Maze

Barrows

Canyon

Tier 9

Villa

Residence

Foundry

Pier

Dig

Desert

Tier 10

Underground River

Cold River

Stagnation

Racecourse

Gardens

Leyline

Tier 11

Alleyways

Peninsula

Arena

Castle Ruins

Belfry

Precinct

Tier 12

Cemetery

Cursed Crypt

Marshes

Promenade

Port

Silo

Tier 13

Arsenal

Lava Lake

Orchard

Pen

Sulphur Vents

Tier 14

Underground Sea

Plaza

Mesa

Armoury

Ashen Wood

Tier 15

Dunes

Forking River

Vault

Grotto

Arcade

Tier 16

Waste Pool

Grave Trough

Ramparts

Arid Lake

Removed Items