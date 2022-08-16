 Skip to content

Path of Exile update for 16 August 2022

Lake of Kalandra Item Filter Information

Last edited 16 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In preparation for the Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra expansion, we've gathered up all the Item Filter information you need to help you get ready for the launch.

If you're not sure what to do with this information, don't worry too much! We'll update Path of Exile's built-in item filter alongside the launch of Lake of Kalandra.

New Items

Item Class: Active Skill Gem

  • Lightning Conduit
  • Galvanic Field
  • Alchemist's Mark

Item Class: Support Skill Gem

  • Overcharge Support

Item Class: Divination Card

  • Broken Truce
  • Doryani's Epiphany
  • Endless Night
  • The Shieldbearer
  • Choking Guilt
  • The Enforcer
  • The Shepherd's Sandals
  • Azure Rage
  • The Leviathan
  • The Price of Devotion
  • Astral Protection
  • Gemcutter's Mercy
  • Checkmate
  • Lethean Temptation
  • Something Dark

Item Class: Ring

  • Dusk Ring
  • Penumbra Ring
  • Gloam Ring
  • Tenebrous Ring
  • Shadowed Ring
  • Bone Ring
  • Ring

Item Class: Wand

  • Calling Wand
  • Convening Wand

Item Class: Stackable Currency

  • Reflective Oil
  • Wild Crystallised Lifeforce
  • Vivid Crystallised Lifeforce
  • Primal Crystallised Lifeforce
  • Sacred Crystallised Lifeforce

Item Class: Pieces

  • Ultimatum Aspect

Item Class: Misc Map Items

  • Mirrored Tablet
  • Forgotten Reliquary Key
  • Visceral Reliquary Key
  • Shiny Reliquary Key
  • Archive Reliquary Key
  • Oubliette Reliquary Key
  • Cosmic Reliquary Key
  • Decaying Reliquary Key

Item Class: Map

  • Engraved Ultimatum

Item Class: Memory

  • Niko's Memory
  • Alva's Memory
  • Kirac's Memory
  • Einhar's Memory
Returning Items

Item Class: Stackable Currency

  • Tainted Chromatic Orb
  • Tainted Orb of Fusing
  • Tainted Jeweller's Orb
  • Tainted Chaos Orb
  • Tainted Exalted Orb
  • Tainted Mythic Orb
  • Tainted Armourer's Scrap
  • Tainted Blacksmith's Whetstone
  • Tainted Divine Teardrop
Other changes

Pantheon Souls

  • Captured Soul of Arachnoxia renamed to Captured Soul of The Primal One
  • Captured Soul of Armala, the Widow renamed to Captured Soul of Void Anomaly
  • Captured Soul of Forest of Flames renamed to Captured Soul of Megaera
  • Captured Soul of Shock and Horror renamed to Captured Soul of Titan of the Grove
  • Captured Soul of The Hallowed Husk renamed to Captured Soul of The Sanguine Siren
  • Captured Soul of Puruna, the Challenger renamed to Captured Soul of Ara, Sister of Light
  • Captured Soul of Captain Tanner Lightfoot renamed to Captured Soul of Merveil, the Returned
  • Captured Soul of Vision of Justice renamed to Captured Soul of Fire and Fury
  • Captured Soul of The Infernal King renamed to Captured Soul of Kitava, The Destroyer
  • Captured Soul of Varhesh, Shimmering Aberration renamed to Captured Soul of Burtok, Conjurer of Bones
  • Captured Soul of Drek, Apex Hunter renamed to Captured Soul of Visceris
Map Tiers

Tier 1

  • Strand
  • Overgrown Ruin
  • Terrace
  • Frozen Cabins

Tier 2

  • Moon Temple
  • Crimson Temple
  • Carcass
  • Dark Forest
  • Colosseum
  • Bramble Valley
  • Excavation
  • Thicket

Tier 3

  • Bone Crypt
  • Museum
  • Waterways
  • Factory
  • Cells
  • Caldera
  • Park
  • Defiled Cathedral

Tier 4

  • Atoll
  • Shore
  • Vaal Pyramid
  • Phantasmagoria
  • Primordial Pool
  • Laboratory
  • Dungeon
  • Chateau

Tier 5

  • Temple
  • Crater
  • Crimson Township
  • Wharf
  • Coral Ruins
  • Mud Geyser
  • Acid Caverns
  • Shrine

Tier 6

  • Overgrown Shrine
  • Lava Chamber
  • Jungle Valley
  • Arachnid Tomb
  • Plateau
  • Dry Sea
  • Spider Forest

Tier 7

  • Necropolis
  • Colonnade
  • Arachnid Nest
  • Lair
  • Mausoleum
  • Summit
  • Fungal Hollow

Tier 8

  • Wasteland
  • Bog
  • Ancient City
  • Ghetto
  • Maze
  • Barrows
  • Canyon

Tier 9

  • Villa
  • Residence
  • Foundry
  • Pier
  • Dig
  • Desert

Tier 10

  • Underground River
  • Cold River
  • Stagnation
  • Racecourse
  • Gardens
  • Leyline

Tier 11

  • Alleyways
  • Peninsula
  • Arena
  • Castle Ruins
  • Belfry
  • Precinct

Tier 12

  • Cemetery
  • Cursed Crypt
  • Marshes
  • Promenade
  • Port
  • Silo

Tier 13

  • Arsenal
  • Lava Lake
  • Orchard
  • Pen
  • Sulphur Vents

Tier 14

  • Underground Sea
  • Plaza
  • Mesa
  • Armoury
  • Ashen Wood

Tier 15

  • Dunes
  • Forking River
  • Vault
  • Grotto
  • Arcade

Tier 16

  • Waste Pool
  • Grave Trough
  • Ramparts
  • Arid Lake
Removed Items
  • All Sentinel Drones
  • All Sentinel Power Cores
  • Sentinel Controller

