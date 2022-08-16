v2.2.12 is Now Available!

Hey wizards!

We've been quiet for a bit over the summer, we hope you've had a great one so far. We've been gradually working on a decent sized patch with some good quality of life enhancements and bug fixes.

Enhancements

You're now able to rotate the Fictorum in the character customization menu

The tooltip for ability/passive extraction on the enchanting window will now clearly convey the extracted item's name, description, and quality

Ability cooldown bars are now slightly transparent and are slots are fully shown when the ability is castable

Shaping Bonus no longer has any negative effect on runes

Efficiency runes now scale with Shaping Bonus

The mana cost for Multishot has been reduced

The mana cost of Spread runes has been increased

Channeled spells will now properly damage shield spells

Haven's spell effect has been optimized

Channeling templates will now use caster time dilation

The Fictorum is automatically put back on his feet when teleported out of the miasma

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with rewriting history that would put you on the wrong location in some instances

Fixed a bug with summoned sentinel towers that would prevent aegis crystals from being automatically destroyed if the tower was destroyed quickly enough

Efficiency, Blood, and Stamina scale better with shaping bonus

Fixed the indestructible bridge pieces on the Inquisition Swamp map

Fixed the floating nexus on the Winter Peak Town map

Cone spells have been updated to scale more consistently with range and radius

Defense attributes will now turn red when negative in item tooltips

Fixed a bug that would cause inconsistent inventories from stores after moving to a new location

The mouse cursor will be displayed properly with all resolutions

Falling into the miasma pit in the center of the final level will properly teleport the character out of the miasma

Fixed a bug with fire damage over time that would prevent the debuff icon from disappearing

Changing the observer default speed text field will now update settings properly

Fixed a bug that would cause error sound effects by equipping a passive scroll

Fixed a bug that would cause a control lock if there is a conflict in the control mappings menu

The Grathia quest will no longer auto complete at the start of the level

Traps can now be triggered by rolling projectiles (Tremor and the like) and projectiles that only deal point damage

Damage popups will now scale with time dilation

Fixed a possible crash with piecing spells

You can no longer spam healing while resting to regain full health during a rest

Lights inside buildings will be properly destroyed with the structure

If you were affected, please see this for help and if reach out to us if you need extra support.