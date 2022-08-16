 Skip to content

Fictorum update for 16 August 2022

v2.2.12 is Now Available!

Hey wizards!

We've been quiet for a bit over the summer, we hope you've had a great one so far. We've been gradually working on a decent sized patch with some good quality of life enhancements and bug fixes.

Enhancements

  • You're now able to rotate the Fictorum in the character customization menu
  • The tooltip for ability/passive extraction on the enchanting window will now clearly convey the extracted item's name, description, and quality
  • Ability cooldown bars are now slightly transparent and are slots are fully shown when the ability is castable
  • Shaping Bonus no longer has any negative effect on runes
  • Efficiency runes now scale with Shaping Bonus
  • The mana cost for Multishot has been reduced
  • The mana cost of Spread runes has been increased
  • Channeled spells will now properly damage shield spells
  • Haven's spell effect has been optimized
  • Channeling templates will now use caster time dilation
  • The Fictorum is automatically put back on his feet when teleported out of the miasma

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with rewriting history that would put you on the wrong location in some instances
  • Fixed a bug with summoned sentinel towers that would prevent aegis crystals from being automatically destroyed if the tower was destroyed quickly enough
  • Efficiency, Blood, and Stamina scale better with shaping bonus
  • Fixed the indestructible bridge pieces on the Inquisition Swamp map
  • Fixed the floating nexus on the Winter Peak Town map
  • Cone spells have been updated to scale more consistently with range and radius
  • Defense attributes will now turn red when negative in item tooltips
  • Fixed a bug that would cause inconsistent inventories from stores after moving to a new location
  • The mouse cursor will be displayed properly with all resolutions
  • Falling into the miasma pit in the center of the final level will properly teleport the character out of the miasma
  • Fixed a bug with fire damage over time that would prevent the debuff icon from disappearing
  • Changing the observer default speed text field will now update settings properly
  • Fixed a bug that would cause error sound effects by equipping a passive scroll
  • Fixed a bug that would cause a control lock if there is a conflict in the control mappings menu
  • The Grathia quest will no longer auto complete at the start of the level
  • Traps can now be triggered by rolling projectiles (Tremor and the like) and projectiles that only deal point damage
  • Damage popups will now scale with time dilation
  • Fixed a possible crash with piecing spells
  • You can no longer spam healing while resting to regain full health during a rest
  • Lights inside buildings will be properly destroyed with the structure

If you were affected, please see this for help and if reach out to us if you need extra support.

