v2.2.12 is Now Available!

Hey wizards!
We've been quiet for a bit over the summer, we hope you've had a great one so far. We've been gradually working on a decent sized patch with some good quality of life enhancements and bug fixes.
Enhancements
- You're now able to rotate the Fictorum in the character customization menu
- The tooltip for ability/passive extraction on the enchanting window will now clearly convey the extracted item's name, description, and quality
- Ability cooldown bars are now slightly transparent and are slots are fully shown when the ability is castable
- Shaping Bonus no longer has any negative effect on runes
- Efficiency runes now scale with Shaping Bonus
- The mana cost for Multishot has been reduced
- The mana cost of Spread runes has been increased
- Channeled spells will now properly damage shield spells
- Haven's spell effect has been optimized
- Channeling templates will now use caster time dilation
- The Fictorum is automatically put back on his feet when teleported out of the miasma
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with rewriting history that would put you on the wrong location in some instances
- Fixed a bug with summoned sentinel towers that would prevent aegis crystals from being automatically destroyed if the tower was destroyed quickly enough
- Efficiency, Blood, and Stamina scale better with shaping bonus
- Fixed the indestructible bridge pieces on the Inquisition Swamp map
- Fixed the floating nexus on the Winter Peak Town map
- Cone spells have been updated to scale more consistently with range and radius
- Defense attributes will now turn red when negative in item tooltips
- Fixed a bug that would cause inconsistent inventories from stores after moving to a new location
- The mouse cursor will be displayed properly with all resolutions
- Falling into the miasma pit in the center of the final level will properly teleport the character out of the miasma
- Fixed a bug with fire damage over time that would prevent the debuff icon from disappearing
- Changing the observer default speed text field will now update settings properly
- Fixed a bug that would cause error sound effects by equipping a passive scroll
- Fixed a bug that would cause a control lock if there is a conflict in the control mappings menu
- The Grathia quest will no longer auto complete at the start of the level
- Traps can now be triggered by rolling projectiles (Tremor and the like) and projectiles that only deal point damage
- Damage popups will now scale with time dilation
- Fixed a possible crash with piecing spells
- You can no longer spam healing while resting to regain full health during a rest
- Lights inside buildings will be properly destroyed with the structure
If you were affected, please see this for help and if reach out to us if you need extra support.
- [Email](mailto:scrapingbottomgames@gmail.com)
- Discord
- Steam Community
- Fictorum subreddit
