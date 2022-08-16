 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 16 August 2022

The Arlington Major Champions (ClientVersion 5381)

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Image from PGL

After two weeks of furious competition from the best teams in the world, Team Spirit have outlasted all challengers to claim the title of Arlington Major Champions — securing a Grand Finals victory in a thrilling rematch with a powerful rival. Congratulations to Yatoro, TORONTOTOKYO, Collapse, Mira, and Miposhka!

In a turn of events reminiscent of The International in Bucharest, Team Spirit's road to victory offered no choice but to defeat a legendary foe. PSG.LGD were dominant throughout the tournament and looked unbeatable in both the Group Stage and the Playoffs. They even defeated Team Spirit 2-0 in the Upper Bracket Finals, sending the squad into the Lower Bracket where a very strong Team Aster were waiting. Team Spirit fought hard to bounce back and earned the right for a fitting rematch with PSG.LGD in the Grand Finals. After an exciting series — including a nail-biting 75-minute Game 2 — Team Spirit closed out the tournament with a convincing 3-1 victory to the delight of their fans worldwide.

The International Awaits

With the final Major of the season concluded, the first 12 teams to officially qualify to The International have been decided:

  • PSG.LGD
  • OG
  • Team Spirit
  • beastcoast
  • Team Aster
  • Thunder Awaken
  • BOOM Esports
  • TSM
  • Tundra Esports
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic

We look forward to seeing all of these worthy competitors in Singapore this October vying for the Aegis of Champions.

There are still spots up for grabs at The International, and the next opportunity in that journey arrives in the Regional Qualifiers. These qualifiers will run September 3 - 18, and the winners from each of the six regions will secure themselves invites to The International.

The second and third place teams in each Regional Qualifier will have one last shot to earn the ultimate invite — with the Last Chance Qualifier tournament, running October 8 - 12. The top two teams from that tournament will round out the final field of teams invited to The International.

Gameplay Patch 7.32

As mentioned previously, Gameplay Patch 7.32 will arrive sometime before The International Regional Qualifiers.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Greek, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

English Localization

  • game_mode_event_overthrow_5v5v5: Overthrow FivesOverthrow Quints
  • game_mode_event_overthrow_4v4v4v4: Overthrow Quads
  • game_mode_event_overthrow_4v4v4v4_desc: Four teams of four compete to hit the kill limit or have the most kills when the round ends.
  • FrontPage_DPC_SummerMajor2022_Winner_Title: The Arlington Major Champions
  • FrontPage_DPC_SummerMajor2022_Winner_Desc: Congratulations to Team Spirit for winning The Arlington Major.

