大江湖之苍龙与白鸟 update for 16 August 2022

is out now on Steam Early Access!

Dear players,
The classic pixel-art RPG for Chinese Martial Arts <The World Of KungFu：Dragon > is out now on Steam Early Access!

High level of freedom for exploration, multiple story plots, routes and teammates to meet and experience, Many sects for martial arts cultivation, enjoy the world of classic Chinese martial arts !

Thank you so much for all the friends who have been encouraging us by pessages and accompanying us through this difficult time.

We are very sorry that we do not support English text for now, but English localization is under construction and we expect to complete it in the near future. Thank you for your love!

We hope all of you will have a great trip！

