Hotfix Patch 1.931

Hi everyone,

Just wanted to post a quick hotfix for some issues that were brought up recently. Game version is now 1.931.

Fixes

FPS Interactions that were initially binded to "E" have now been moved to the proper "F" key

(these were interactions found in the Gun Range, Mission 1, Mission 2, Mission 6, and Mission 8)

Improved enemy targeting to check for closest targets more frequently when chasing their primary target. (this makes enemies less likely to run past you when chasing your partner in Multiplayer)

Improved enemy's ability to switch to next available target, when their current target is down.

Fixed missing bullets/muzzle flash/sounds from Enemy Shotgunner's grounded firing animation

Fixed issue with enemies running out of bullets when put in their grounded state.

Reverted M4 VR gun audio for now (this is until i can figure out why it doesn't sound as good as the FPS players M4)