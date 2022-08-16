- increase mouse wheel scrolling
- Red dots for perks were being shown when perks were not purchased
- Some resolutions were blocked by popups. Rescaled popups to fit these resolutions.
- Challenge said to place in tray when only needed to bake, renamed to bake only
- +- on landscape for PR trays didn't work properly
Idle Baker Boss update for 16 August 2022
Fixing a few Day 1 bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update