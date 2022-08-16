 Skip to content

Idle Baker Boss update for 16 August 2022

Fixing a few Day 1 bugs

Last edited by Wendy

  • increase mouse wheel scrolling
  • Red dots for perks were being shown when perks were not purchased
  • Some resolutions were blocked by popups. Rescaled popups to fit these resolutions.
  • Challenge said to place in tray when only needed to bake, renamed to bake only
  • +- on landscape for PR trays didn't work properly

