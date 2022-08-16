STRANGER 1.2.3 Small Patch/Changes

1.2.3 Patch Notes

-Added Glow Effect to Permalock

-Adjusted Difficulty

-Allowed option to skip slideshow tutorial after viewing once

-Added to gamemode coming soon button

-Reworded UI Buttons

-Updated "STRANGER Tips"

-Adjusted STRANGER movement sounds volume

-Fixed Permalock and Piano Conflict bug

-Minor bug/performance fixes

-Added new patch notes when launching game for first time

on new patch