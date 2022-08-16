STRANGER 1.2.3 Small Patch/Changes

1.2.3 Patch Notes
-Added Glow Effect to Permalock
-Adjusted Difficulty
-Allowed option to skip slideshow tutorial after viewing once
-Added to gamemode coming soon button
-Reworded UI Buttons
-Updated "STRANGER Tips"
-Adjusted STRANGER movement sounds volume
-Fixed Permalock and Piano Conflict bug
-Minor bug/performance fixes
-Added new patch notes when launching game for first time
on new patch
