Patch 1.7.1 | Cleaver Rework, Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9321256 · Last edited 16 August 2022 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

What? Another patch? Is it christmas already?

1.7.1 Patch Notes:

Lunch Ladys Cleaver now no longer penetrates walls, it will now only penetrate you. Also added some cool new sound effects to the cleaver. Sounds pretty neat

made changes to the collision and AI pathfinding in the Auditorium on 'Manic University', the Lunch Lady will now squeeze herself through the rows of seats to get you

Reworked how dropping keys works, they shouldn't fall through the map anymore and should be clearly visible now

slightly adjusted the lighting on 'Manic University' (it's a bit brighter now)

fixed several spots you could get stuck in on 'Manic University'

fixed a bug that enabled players to crouch when downed

fixed a bug that enabled players to turn themselves into flashlights. Was funny though

the Lunch Lady takes her time and starts roaming around the map a couple seconds later now

fixed more minor UI stuff

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

Thanks for your help!

You can see the current game version in the main menus bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice