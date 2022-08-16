8/15 - Customer Flow Algorithm, Saving & Loading, Freezes Hotfix

We're here with another patch to fix several save issues and to rebalance shopkeeping progression in preparation for future content patches. Sorry for any inconvenience caused, but we're hard at work to fix any and all issues that arise.
**
Changes
**
- Changed how frequently customers spawn based on your shop's performance
- Adjusted customer spawn rate Shop Policy upgrades
- Adjusted random pitch shift for sfx
- Tweaked hit sound sfx
- Added new bamboo hit sounds
- Added clockwise rotate button prompt for Rotate Item when in placing/building mode
Shop policies to upgrade customer capacity and customer flow can be accessed via your shop sign. Let us know how you like these shopkeeping gameplay balance changes over at our Discord!
**
Fixes
- Fixed rare issue where users would freeze at random
- Fixed container inventory not loading properly**
- Fixed recipe unlocks not syncing for late join clients
**- Fixed memory leak + long playthrough FPS drops due to water jump splash FX not going away when VFX finishes playing
- Fixed memory leak + long playthrough FPS drops due to tree delegate not being unbound
- Fixed crafted items by client not saving when placed down**
- Fixed client being unable to use or shift click items from deathbox sometimes
- Fixed not being able to plant bamboo trees in specific scenarios
- Fixed rock material from being pink
- Fixed issue where saving a game file wouldn't save the player's data
- Fixed NRE check in the weapon manager code
- Fixed Steam chat message encoding issue
- Fixed plants starting out fully grown sometimes
- Fixed boar sometimes flying in water
- Removed situation where friction is not applied in water
- More memory optimization
- Fixed fishing animation not being synced across networks
- Fixed shop UI killfeed text from not being displayed
- Fixed water splash FX playing every time you step into/out of water
- Fixed water trail FX disappearing after 5 seconds in the water
- Fixed items being invisible for clients when host drags item out of their inventory slot
- Fixed avatars sometimes not updating properly due to order of operations
- Fixed issue where zooming out of a skilltree then returning to the main menu causing the skilltree to not work again
- Fixed client not being able to see NPC shopkeepers for the first time unless the host travels to that chunk
- Fixed being able to throw the fishing rod while it is being used
- Fixed crafting table not canceling its queues when piocked up
- Experimental shader adjustments to help reduce memory usage
- Fixed null reference exception on lobby popup message
- Fixed instantiation not setting transform properly on spawn sometimes, causing visibility desyncs on clients
- Fixed item and size not applied to loaded weapon before initializing
- Possibly fixed character data persisting with similarly named characters despite deleting characters
- Temporarily disabled Medium Storage Box and subsequent research nodes until we can fix the crafting unlocks
- Hiding the skill tree UI will no longer have the player keep spending on the skill
- Temporarily disabled randomized attributes for consumables since we haven't balanced them yet
