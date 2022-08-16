8/15 - Customer Flow Algorithm, Saving & Loading, Freezes Hotfix

We're here with another patch to fix several save issues and to rebalance shopkeeping progression in preparation for future content patches. Sorry for any inconvenience caused, but we're hard at work to fix any and all issues that arise.

Changes

Changed how frequently customers spawn based on your shop's performance

Adjusted customer spawn rate Shop Policy upgrades

Adjusted random pitch shift for sfx

Tweaked hit sound sfx

Added new bamboo hit sounds

Added clockwise rotate button prompt for Rotate Item when in placing/building mode

Shop policies to upgrade customer capacity and customer flow can be accessed via your shop sign. Let us know how you like these shopkeeping gameplay balance changes over at our Discord!

Discord Link

Fixes



- Fixed rare issue where users would freeze at random

- Fixed container inventory not loading properly**