Bowling Bash Announcement & Minor Update

Bowling Bash Announcement

I am pleased to announce that there will be a free expansion coming to the game next week to celebrate the launch of Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash.

I have put together a small trailer showcasing some of the content which is attached to the bottom of the page.

There will be full patch notes released next week to explain everything in full detail.

Here are some key features of the update: New chapter in story mode (new cutscene), one new table, an alternate announcer, an unlockable bowling ball, 3 more cosmetic items & fur colors.

I will also be putting the game on sale, including all DLC. So now would be a good time to spread the word and to pick up any DLC you may be interested in! ːGrenadierː

Patch Notes:

There is a new Thunderbird which has been added to the following tables: Radical Railway, Wacky West. It replaces one of the ravens on each table.

Cleaned up the ending cutscene.

Minor behind the scenes optimization.

Performance improvements on Great Gamble & Graceful Games.

Side note:

You may see achievements and leaderboards have already gone up, this is for testing purposes and the update won't be live until next week!

Cheers!