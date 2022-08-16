 Skip to content

FOG update for 16 August 2022

Bouncy Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a spring velocity system for ground impacts.
Fixed a bug where poison would shock instead of poisoning.
Fixed a bug where the ice block effect would be disabled.
Fixed a bug where the landing animation would play twice.
Reduced memory usage.
Fixed a bug where ground collisions would be detected twice.
UI changes and fixes.
Maps brightened for visual clarity.

Changed files in this update

