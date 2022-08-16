 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 2 update for 16 August 2022

Patch 1.34

Tiny update to fix an issue with the Twitch extension.

Changes
  • Fix issue that breaks Twitch extension in levels with boats or planes
  • Mouse wheel input ignored when pointer not over game window

Changed files in this update

win64 Depot 1062161
  • Loading history…
win32 Depot 1062162
  • Loading history…
macos Depot 1062163
  • Loading history…
linux Depot 1062164
  • Loading history…
